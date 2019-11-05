wrestling / News

Savio Vega Reflects on the Attitude Era of WWE, Discusses Replacing Shawn Michaels at No Way Out

November 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Savio Vega

WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Savio Vega for the WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Savio Vega on the Attitude Era compared to now:“That era was a big time. Everybody that was working at that time say it was a great era. The houses were packed all the time. What’s happening right now, to be honest, I don’t follow too much what’s going on in WWE because of my work. I see bits and pieces here and there.”

Vega on the WWE product and talent who has left to AEW, praises MLW: “The water got dirty and you have to get it clean again because the story changes from one second to another. I know WWE takes care of themselves in terms that they know how to finish a story ahead of losing a guy, so it doesn’t hurt them… If you don’t have the right players to get that story across, you lose. Here in MLW, they have great talent to do a lot of things. On November 2 on the PPV, there’s gonna be surprises and great matches. All of the fans listening to me right now, don’t move and look out for MLW.”

Savio Vega on being a last-minute replacement for Shawn Michaels at WWF No Way Out in Feb. 1998: “What happened was that Shawn Michaels got hurt, his lower back was out of place and the doctor said he could not wrestle. So they replaced him with me and I enjoyed the match. I wrapped Mick Foley with barbed wire and it was kinda a crazy match. I saw that match a couple of months ago and I was laughing at what was going on. Some guys send me matches sometimes that I don’t even remember happening and I show them to my kids. But I replaced Shawn because he was hurt.”

Vega on his role with MLW: “I’m an agent to work with them in the matches. They know what they’re doing but I’m just giving the tips to help with the matches. Sometimes I just have to tell them less is more and they don’t have to do a lot of things to get the point across. I tell them, ‘Just try it.’ If it doesn’t work, then don’t do it. But just try it and you can see a difference. When I say that, I know it’s that way because I’ve been around a couple of years.”

