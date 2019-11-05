Savio Vega Reflects on the Attitude Era of WWE, Discusses Replacing Shawn Michaels at No Way Out

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Savio Vega for the WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Savio Vega on the Attitude Era compared to now:“That era was a big time. Everybody that was working at that time say it was a great era. The houses were packed all the time. What’s happening right now, to be honest, I don’t follow too much what’s going on in WWE because of my work. I see bits and pieces here and there.”

Vega on the WWE product and talent who has left to AEW, praises MLW: “The water got dirty and you have to get it clean again because the story changes from one second to another. I know WWE takes care of themselves in terms that they know how to finish a story ahead of losing a guy, so it doesn’t hurt them… If you don’t have the right players to get that story across, you lose. Here in MLW, they have great talent to do a lot of things. On November 2 on the PPV, there’s gonna be surprises and great matches. All of the fans listening to me right now, don’t move and look out for MLW.”

Savio Vega on being a last-minute replacement for Shawn Michaels at WWF No Way Out in Feb. 1998: “What happened was that Shawn Michaels got hurt, his lower back was out of place and the doctor said he could not wrestle. So they replaced him with me and I enjoyed the match. I wrapped Mick Foley with barbed wire and it was kinda a crazy match. I saw that match a couple of months ago and I was laughing at what was going on. Some guys send me matches sometimes that I don’t even remember happening and I show them to my kids. But I replaced Shawn because he was hurt.”

Vega on his role with MLW: “I’m an agent to work with them in the matches. They know what they’re doing but I’m just giving the tips to help with the matches. Sometimes I just have to tell them less is more and they don’t have to do a lot of things to get the point across. I tell them, ‘Just try it.’ If it doesn’t work, then don’t do it. But just try it and you can see a difference. When I say that, I know it’s that way because I’ve been around a couple of years.”