Various News: Savio Vega Returning To MLW In October, Highlight Videos From NXT and NXT UK, Matches For This Week’s MLW Fusion

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Savio Vega will return to MLW in October to work as a producer with Tom Prichard, Low Ki, Samael and George Carroll Jr.

– Here are the matches for this week’s episode of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports:

*MLW Middleweight Champion, MJF vs. Teddy Hart.

*Hijo de LA Park vs. Zenshi for the first time ever.

