wrestling / News
Various News: Savio Vega Returning To MLW In October, Highlight Videos From NXT and NXT UK, Matches For This Week’s MLW Fusion
August 22, 2019 | Posted by
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Savio Vega will return to MLW in October to work as a producer with Tom Prichard, Low Ki, Samael and George Carroll Jr.
– Here are the matches for this week’s episode of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports:
*MLW Middleweight Champion, MJF vs. Teddy Hart.
*Hijo de LA Park vs. Zenshi for the first time ever.
– WWE has released the following highlight videos from last night’s NXT and NXT UK:
More Trending Stories
- Glacier Almost Joined WWE In 2000, Reveals Gimmick He Was Offered
- Jerry Lawler On His Heart Attack on Raw in 2012, Still Wrestling In The Years Since
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Randy Savage’s 1999 Feud With Dennis Rodman, How Well The Two Got Along
- Chris Jericho Congratulates NXT on USA Network Announcement, Britt Baker and Matt Jackson Comment