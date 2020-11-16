Savio Vega On His Plans For Running For Mayor In Puerto Rico In 2024, Wanting To Help Those In Need

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, former WWE superstar Savio Vega discussed his plans for running for mayor in Puerto Rico in 2024, wanting to help those in need, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Savio Vega on the decision behind running for mayor in his hometown in 2024: “Well, I was born in Puerto Rico in the town of Vega Alta. That’s my hometown Vega Alta, and today, at 12:30 Eastern Time, I told myself to run as mayor of Vega Alta for 2024. It’s something that came up to the top of my head a long time ago. This past election, my boss, who was the mayor, he lost. So I see myself in 2024 sitting down in that chair and taking care of my people in Vega Alta.”

On his desire to help those in need in Puerto Rico: “When I started working in the house, the big house there, they put me as special security in the front. So the first face that people coming through the door would see was me. What I did was before they got to the mayor, [I helped them] before [they met him]. He has a lot of work. You have a lot of weight on your shoulders to take care of. This is just a town. Imagine Puerto Rico. Imagine a whole nation, and I see a lot of people with necessities, people that I saw when I was a kid, now, they’re older, so they need some help.

“Before I tell you or anybody what’s I’m going to do, we still have four years. Everything’s going to change. Everything changes by the second. So for me to tell you, ‘I’m gonna do this. I’m gonna do that.’ That would be crazy. So I have to wait until the time passes to see what happens. In 2024, Savio Vega, not Savio Vega, Juan Rivera, my real name not my wrestling name, will be the mayor of Vega Alta.”