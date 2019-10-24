Savio Vega Says WWE Has Reached Out to Carlito, WWE & AEW Should ‘Do Some Old-Timer Stuff’

– Savio Vega spoke with The Hannibal TV for a new interview and revealed that WWE recently reached out to Carlito to try and bring him back into the company. Carlito has long been a rumored target for a WWE return, even having to deny reports he would be returning at this year’s Royal Rumble. Vega also discussed why he thinks WWE and AEW should bring in some more veterans and his own relationship (or lack thereof) with WWE. Highlights and the video are below:

On WWE reaching out to Carlito: “They tried to get Carlito back. I talked to him last week, I was with him, and said, ‘Brother, just go there, get a contract, get whatever money with the higher [amount] every year or whatever. Because you’re not going to make that kind of money in the street. Make some money, live okay. If I had the opportunity, I’d do it.'”

On WWE and AEW reaching out to talent: “I believe WWF and AEW there, they should come back to do some old-timer stuff. That’s what the people love, they want that for a long time. They should go with that. Go in and out, because every time they bring Stone Cold or the Rock or something, they [the ratings] go up. I don’t know if they don’t want to use them all the time because they cost too much money. Let’s use the rest of the people. You have a bunch of people out there that, they like to make some money.”

On if he’s ever been approached since leaving: “No, no. They only thing I was called for is the game. WWE 2K16 with Howard Finkel. But nothing, no. No relations with the company.”

