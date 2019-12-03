Savio Vega vs. Gino Medina Set for MLW Opera Cup This Week

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) officially announced a singles match featuring Savio Vega vs. Gino Medina this Thursday in New York City at the Opera Cup. The event will be held on December 5 at the Melrose Ballroom. You can check out the full announcement below.

Savio Vega rumbles with Gino “El Intocable” Medina this Thursday in NYC

The Pride of Puerto Rico will return to his home away from home in New York City this Thursday night as the Caribbean legend fights the self-proclaimed future in Gino “El Intocable” Medina at the Melrose Ballroom.

MLW today announced Savio Vega vs. Gino "El Intocable" Medina for the Opera Cup at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City next Thursday December 5. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Unapologetically arrogant Gino Medina claims he is on a different level than anyone in the sport. The problem is, Medina has a reputation for backing it up.

A self-proclaimed once in a generation megastar in the making, Medina plans on showing he is a franchise player when he makes his NYC debut this Thursday.

Standing in his way is the brawling Boricua Savio Vega.

Vega, who splits his time between Puerto Rico and the South Bronx, is known for his rough, physical style which will be a challenge for the finesse oriented Medina who relies on speed and a technical form of lucha.

Believing the world is his, Gino has an insatiable appetite for greatness and vows he will not be denied… or will it when he rumbles with Savio Vega?

Find out live in New York City December 5 as MLW presents the 2019 Opera Cup. Purchase your tickets at MLWTickets.com and be a part of history!