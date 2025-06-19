Savio Vega Reveals He’s Working As a Producer In AAA For WWE

Savio Vega has revealed that he is working as a producer in AAA on behalf of WWE. Vega spoke with Steve Fall on The Ten Count for a new interview and during the conversation he spoke about his being at the show, noting that he is working in AAA on behalf of WWE. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On working in AAA: “Well, yeah, I’m working as an agent with the company, with this project so, all this is gonna be the big move with the company and them. AAA’s gonna become full with WWE. So, let’s see what happens. We go step by step. I can’t say right now, are we gonna do this? Because I don’t know. But hope that I’m in front of the camera in any moment if it’s possible. If not, that’s okay. I’m happy with being back and working with this talent, which they’re in better shape than me right now (Vega smiled). So, happy, happy to be honest to be part of the company once again and work with this talent. Just with WWE.”

On the possibility of an in-ring return: “I’m working for WWE, you know, on this project… I’m gonna be as a producer. Hope something happen (in-ring-wise). Anything could happen. You there, you’re still alive so you’re good for something. So, I believe if it’s there, I’m welcome. Why not?”