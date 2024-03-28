Sawyer Wreck Suffers Broken Hand, Will Undergo Surgery

Independent star Sawyer Wreck will not be able to compete over WrestleMania week, as she has suffered a broken hand. Wreck posted to her Twitter account to note that she suffered the injury this past weekend and will need to have surgery on the hand, but will still be doing signings at WrestleCon.

She wrote:

“Small life update: I broke my hand this weekend and have surgery tomorrow to get it screwed back together. Sorry to everyone excited to watch me at mania week, but I’ll still be signing at wrestlecon so stop by and see me before i disappear for a bit”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Wreck for a quick and full recovery.