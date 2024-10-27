wrestling / News
Sawyer Wreck Announces She Is Retiring In November
Sawyer Wreck is stepping away from the wrestling business next month. The independent star posted to Twitter on Sunday to announce her retirement as of her final appearance on November 16th.
Wreck, who has been a regular at GCW events, wrote:
My first and last notes app post of my wrestling career
I’ve been hesitant to say something because words are hard. But after November 16 l will be hanging my boots up. I’ll probably spend the next ten years trying to process the whole of things I’ve experienced during this era of my life lol but will forever be grateful for all the love shown and energy given to me by this community.
So if you’re in Austin, Texas today (oct 27) or Orlando, Florida November 16 and want to watch me leave it all in the ring and probably be even more emotionally charged than usual here’s the opportunity.
Forever violently yours,
Sawyer wreck
— Sawyer Wreck ソーヤー・レック (@SawyerWreck) October 27, 2024