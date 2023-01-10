Saxon Huxley Doesn’t Think NXT UK Hurt The Indy Scene There, Talks Hopes For NXT Europe

Saxon Huxley was part of NXT UK, and he says he doesn’t buy into the criticism that the brand hurt the UK independent scene. During NXT UK’s run, there was some criticism that the brand pulled the talent from the independent scene and wouldn’t let them work for most independent promotions there. Huxley spoke with SO CATCH by Hal 2 and explained why he disagrees with the criticism, even if he understands why some people see it that way. You can see some highlights below:

On criticism that NXT UK hurt the UK independent scene: “No, I don’t see it like that. I can understand why some people see it like that. But I think if you look at the bigger picture and zoom out, I think they created something. They created the Performance Center in the United Kingdom. I think they took a bunch of us, myself included — we got trained in just the best possible way by the best possible people.

“And then now we can — we were at the time, we were going out and integrating what we learned with the [independent] scene. And I think now there’s a lot of us who can sort of help the scene and work with people again. So I think just long term, I think it actually could help. I don’t see it like, ‘They killed the scene.'”

On the independent scene’s prospects: “I think the scene was still there, it just needed the promoters and the bookers to organize, and the right way of length… I think just having WWE putting their stamp in training a lot of people in the UK is only going to make everyone a better wrestler [in] professionalism and presentation, performing.”

On if he’s heard anything about NXT Europe: “Only whispers. No, I haven’t heard it, nothing. Just what they officially put out. I don’t know any deals, I don’t even — I don’t know… They announced that they’re interest in something. So, I hope something happens because the European scene could benefit from that… it would be nice to have some sort of web and network of Europe working together, and that would be cool. But I know as much as you.”

