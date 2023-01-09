Saxon Huxley Excited For the ‘Unknown’ In His Post-NXT UK Future, If He’d Sign With NXT Europe

Saxon Huxley was part of the NXT UK brand until it ceased to be last year, and he’s excited for the “unknown” that is available in front of him now. Huxley was released from his WWE contract when WWE put NXT UK on hiatus late last year in order to reconfigure it into a launch of NXT Europe in 2023. Speaking with SO CATCH by Hal 2, he weighed in on what’s next for him and some highlights are below (per Fightful):

On where he wants to work: “There are some companies I would like to [work for], but it’s only been quite a short time since we got released. So at the moment, I’m just trying to get as busy as possible and create a flow… I want to see where wrestling takes me right now. So I want to see what happens. I’m not closed off to anything right now. I’m just excited about this unknown. The great unknown now is what is going to happen with wrestling. The scene is all over the place. Things are bubbling, waiting for something. You can kind of feel something.”

On if he would sign with NXT Europe: “Like I said earlier, my goal is to focus on wrestling. If something comes along, I’m hoping things come along, but I like to take that as it comes down the line.”