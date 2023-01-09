Saxon Huxley Names His Favorite Talents From His Time With NXT UK

In a recent interview with SO CATCH by Hal 2, Saxon Huxley shared his personal list of names that he thinks were some of the best standout talent from his tenure with NXT UK before the promotion’s release (via Wrestling Inc). He expressed his wish to have been able to work with some people more during his contract and his gratitude for what he learned during his time in NXT UK. You can read a few highlights from Huxley and watch the complete interview below.

On those who stand out in his mind as some of the best on the roster: “There were a bunch of guys, unfortunately, I only got to wrestle certain people one time. Someone like GUNTHER, I think he’s one of the best wrestlers in the world. I wrestled him one time on TV, and I wish we could have done it more. He’s someone I look up to. Tyler Bate, I think, is one of the best wrestlers in the world. I got to do a little bit with him and tag matches, but we never really got to do it one-on-one. Ilja Dragunov , fantastic. Jordan Devlin (JD McDonagh), incredible. He’s just brilliant. He can do things that people can’t do. I’m glad he’s getting the platform now to show everyone what he’s going to do.”

On his takeaway from his time in NXT UK: “There’s so many talented guys on that roster that I really enjoyed wrestling. Axiom, he was A-Kid. Unbelievable wrestler. He’s like a chess player in the ring. I have nothing but fond memories, fond times, and a fond outlook to move forward with and use what I learned there. I think I became a better performer, a better wrestler. In some ways, a better person through just being like five and a half years in that company and being around that group, that crew. That’s when I look back fondly on the things I learned and the experiences I had, you can’t replace stuff like that. It’s just really fantastic.”