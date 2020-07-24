WWE News: New Saxon Huxley Vignette, Bellas Celebrate 3 Million YouTube Subscribers, Nikki Pregnancy Update

– Here is the new Saxon Huxley vignette that aired on this week’s NXT UK, which was another “best of” episode. Huxley talks about being in solitude and being locked up for too long.

“ISOLATION. THE BIRTH OF ME. THE END OF YOU. THERE HE GOES. #NXTUK ⛓️”

ISOLATION. THE BIRTH OF ME. THE END OF YOU. THERE HE GOES. #NXTUK ⛓️ pic.twitter.com/GcZF7JazbN — Saxon Huxley (@SaxonHuxleyUK) July 23, 2020

– Nikki Bella tweeted that her baby boy will be here soon:

“I’m dilated at a 1!! 🙊 Baby boy will be here soon! Whatcha all think? Days? A week? Aww I’m so excited! And nervous lol ❤️N”

I’m dilated at a 1!! 🙊 Baby boy will be here soon! Whatcha all think? Days? A week? Aww I’m so excited! And nervous lol ❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 23, 2020

– Nikki and Brie Bella posted this video today to celebrate reaching the 3 million YouTube subscribers milestone. Daniel Bryan, John Laurinaitis, Stephanie McMahon, Natalya, Maria Menounos, Renee Young, Alexa Bliss, Paige, and Nia Jax all call in during the video.