WWE News: New Saxon Huxley Vignette, Bellas Celebrate 3 Million YouTube Subscribers, Nikki Pregnancy Update

July 24, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Saxon Huxley NXT UK

– Here is the new Saxon Huxley vignette that aired on this week’s NXT UK, which was another “best of” episode. Huxley talks about being in solitude and being locked up for too long.

“ISOLATION. THE BIRTH OF ME. THE END OF YOU. THERE HE GOES. #NXTUK ⛓️”

– Nikki Bella tweeted that her baby boy will be here soon:

“I’m dilated at a 1!! 🙊 Baby boy will be here soon! Whatcha all think? Days? A week? Aww I’m so excited! And nervous lol ❤️N”

– Nikki and Brie Bella posted this video today to celebrate reaching the 3 million YouTube subscribers milestone. Daniel Bryan, John Laurinaitis, Stephanie McMahon, Natalya, Maria Menounos, Renee Young, Alexa Bliss, Paige, and Nia Jax all call in during the video.

