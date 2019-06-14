Scalpers Already Marking Up AEW All Out Tickets

– As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling’s All Out sold out in 15-minutes this afternoon. Fans tweeted that there were more than 50,000 people “in line” at once waiting to buy tickets on the website.

Scalpers were able to secure a good chunk of the 10,000+ as tickets for the event have already popped up on the secondary market. StubHub currently has tickets for $999, $1500, $1750, $2000, $2295, $2499 and some for $5000. Tickets on the secondary market are going for as low as $125 with the majority of tickets priced between $135 and $300.

Travel packages were also available for All Out. The prices were $449 for the Super VIP Experience, $269 for the VIP Experience, $1,399 for a two-night Holiday Inn Super VIP Travel Package for 2, $1,039 for a two-night Holiday Inn VIP Travel Package for 2, and $1,199 for a two-night Hyatt Regency VIP Travel Package for 2. Packages are still available at this link.