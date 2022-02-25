Scalpers Have Purchased An Unusually High Amount of Tickets For AEW Revolution

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Revolution is basically sold out, as there are 8,127 tickets out and only 45 left at this time. Those tickets still available include high-priced platinum tickets.

However, things get very interesting when you look at the secondary market, as scalpers have purchased 47% of the tickets. The last time a show was purchased by scalpers at such a high percentage was Summerslam at the Barclays Center in 2018, where over 50% of the tickets ended up on the secondary market.

Scalpers bought almost 3,800 tickets for Revolution, which is in a smaller building than normal AEW PPVs. However, it should be noted that as of this week, there were only around 500 tickets left of those 3,800, so people are still buying them.

Of the tickets sold, 1,635 are in the upper level with an average price of $84.50 per ticket. 1,352 are in the lower bowl with an average of $385 per ticket. 300 are on the floor with an average price of $601 per ticket. The cheapest get in price is $68.

With 8,200 tickets sold overall, it’s likely that AEW will get a $650,000 house. Although only around 4,400 were sold directly to fans, which would be around $400,000. AEW still gets the money either way, but the scalpers get more thanks to overcharging. Secondary market sales for tickets that were purchased for around $304,000 have grossed $840,330, with 500 left. The final number will likely be over $900,000. That’s a $600,000 combined profit for scalpers.

Only three non-WWE shows have ever made over $900,000 in wrestling history, including WCW Nitro on January 4, 1999, at the Georgia Dome ($906,000), the ROH/NJPW MSG G1 Supercard ($1.1 million) and the AEW Arthur Ashe Stadium Dynamite ($960,000).

That means the profit from the scalpers is an outlier, although they have made a lot of money from WWE events in the past, including Wrestlemanias. Summerslam events at the Barclays Center also had a gross for scalpers that was close to what WWE made. This is a rare, maybe only instance, in which the scalpers’ gross will be more than the company’s gross.

AEW shows usually have a much lower rate of ticket purchases for the secondary market, around 8-12%. Right now, for Revolution, there are currently tickets out at six times the original purchase price.

Either way, with 45 left on the primary market and 500 left on the secondary market, it’s likely this will still be a sellout with a packed house.