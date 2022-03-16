Scarlett Bordeaux Again Says She and Killer Kross Will Not Go Back To Impact

During a Captain’s Corner virtual signing (via Wrestling Inc), Scarlett Bordeaux once again stated that she and Killer Kross will not be returning to Impact Wrestling. Here are highlights:

On a return to Impact: “We’re never going back to Impact. Never.”

On almost going somewhere else before signing with WWE: “I was going to sign with a different company that wasn’t WWE. I was looking at some, some contracts and the contract didn’t look so great. My mom was telling me she had a bad feeling about it. I had a bad feeling about it. And then I was thinking ‘I feel like I have to reach out to WWE one more time because if I sign this, and I feel in my gut something’s not right with this, and then, let’s say I get a call from WWE later, I would be heartbroken.’ So I reached out to them and they were interested and that was the first time in almost 10 years. Me and Kross had both been trying to work there for a long time. I was an extra 25 times before finally getting the job. Yeah. I was a Rosebud 15 of those times. 15. 15 out of 25. 100% I was the lead rosebud. My first time auditioning was probably 2011 so I was supposed to get in the ring with AJ Lee and whatnot. I barely knew how to bump but they saw something in me. So that was my first time stepping through WWE’s doors. I finally got the job in 2019.”

On AEW’s success: “I think it’s good for everybody. I think it’s good for everyone that there is another company where people can work. It probably would have been a lot scarier for everyone if there wasn’t, who got released in the last two years. The fact that there’s so many companies, so many places people can go, thank God because that means my friends have jobs.”

On her status in wrestling: “As far as wrestling company goes, I am still completely unsigned. So I’m a free agent.”