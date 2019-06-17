Scarlett Bordeaux Comments on Fan Grabbing Her at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Show, Clip of Incident

– Scarlett Bordeaux took to social media to comment on an incident where a fan grabbed her at the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide show on Saturday. You can see the clip below as well, which saw the fan grab Bordeaux and seemingly try to pull her out of the ringside area before Lady Shani came over to her aid.

Bordeaux posted to Twitter saying that she had no idea what happened until she watched the footage afterword, and thanked Shani for helping her out:

Homeboy was ready to kidnap Scarlett Bordeaux. pic.twitter.com/1OXrDvfbhU — WrestlingExaminer (@WrestlingExam) June 16, 2019