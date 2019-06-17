wrestling / News
Scarlett Bordeaux Comments on Fan Grabbing Her at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Show, Clip of Incident
– Scarlett Bordeaux took to social media to comment on an incident where a fan grabbed her at the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide show on Saturday. You can see the clip below as well, which saw the fan grab Bordeaux and seemingly try to pull her out of the ringside area before Lady Shani came over to her aid.
Bordeaux posted to Twitter saying that she had no idea what happened until she watched the footage afterword, and thanked Shani for helping her out:
Homeboy was ready to kidnap Scarlett Bordeaux. pic.twitter.com/1OXrDvfbhU
— WrestlingExaminer (@WrestlingExam) June 16, 2019
It is NEVER okay to touch a performer without their consent. I didn’t realize what happened until I watched the footage afterwards being so in the moment after a dive with my back turned otherwise I would have reacted much differently. Thnx to @LadyShaniAAA for having my back https://t.co/2YKT64sKIj
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) June 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Edge Remembers Surprising Umaga By Dressing As Him At Live Event
- Batista Claims AEW Is Not ‘Legitimate Competition’ to WWE, Thinks WWE Is Too Far Ahead of the Game, Says ‘I Will Go Broke Before I Have Another Wrestling Match’
- Jon Moxley Returns to US Independents, Beats Darby Allin at Brass City Brawl (Video)
- Bruce Prichard on Contract Negotiations With AJ Styles in TNA, Dixie Carter Not Wanting to Commit More to Keep Styles
- Konnan Says Nancy Benoit Should Be in WWE Hall of Fame, Talks Whether WCW Talent Knew Hulk Hogan Was Joining nWo