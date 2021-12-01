wrestling / News
Scarlett Bordeaux Comments On WWE Releasing A New Action Figure For Her
WWE is preparing to release a new action figure for Scarlett Bordeaux, even though she was let go from the company last month. In a post on Twitter, Scarlett joked about getting several figures made for her even though she hasn’t actually wrestled in two years.
She wrote: “Hey, 3 action figures in less than 2 years with no matches isn’t too shabby…It’s the perfect Christmas gift! This could be your new ‘elf on the shelf’ where you hide it around the house to scare people…”
Hey, 3 action figures in less than 2 years with no matches isn’t too shabby… 🤣 https://t.co/yldoofdPOE
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) December 1, 2021
It’s the perfect Christmas gift! This could be your new “elf on a shelf”where you hide it around the house to scare people… 👹🎄 https://t.co/bOKk3TbNKk
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) December 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Joining Vince McMahon’s Kiss My Ass Club, Why He Regrets His Attitude Toward the Angle
- Eric Bischoff Says WWE Needs More Disciplined Story Structure, Less Sanitized Product
- Adam Cole Says He Always Becomes ‘The Guy’ After Tony Khan Defends AEW Booking
- Note On Possible Storyline Plans For Edge vs. The Miz, Edge’s Reference To John Morrison On WWE Raw