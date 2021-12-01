Scarlett Bordeaux Comments On WWE Releasing A New Action Figure For Her

WWE is preparing to release a new action figure for Scarlett Bordeaux, even though she was let go from the company last month. In a post on Twitter, Scarlett joked about getting several figures made for her even though she hasn’t actually wrestled in two years.

She wrote: “Hey, 3 action figures in less than 2 years with no matches isn’t too shabby…It’s the perfect Christmas gift! This could be your new ‘elf on the shelf’ where you hide it around the house to scare people…”

Hey, 3 action figures in less than 2 years with no matches isn’t too shabby… 🤣 https://t.co/yldoofdPOE — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) December 1, 2021