Scarlett Bordeaux Confirmed As Part of Karrion Kross’ NXT Arrival

Scarlett Bordeaux is officially part of husband Karrion Kross’ NXT arrival. During tonight’s episode of NXT, a video package aired and featured a warning from Scarlett who Byron Saxton mentioned by name. You can see a clip from the package below.

Kross, the former Killer Kross, made his official debut last week when he attacked Tommaso Ciampa. Bordeaux, whose last name was not mentioned, has been with WWE since November. Kross was signed in February.