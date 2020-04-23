wrestling / News
Scarlett Bordeaux Confirmed As Part of Karrion Kross’ NXT Arrival
April 22, 2020 | Posted by
Scarlett Bordeaux is officially part of husband Karrion Kross’ NXT arrival. During tonight’s episode of NXT, a video package aired and featured a warning from Scarlett who Byron Saxton mentioned by name. You can see a clip from the package below.
Kross, the former Killer Kross, made his official debut last week when he attacked Tommaso Ciampa. Bordeaux, whose last name was not mentioned, has been with WWE since November. Kross was signed in February.
"𝒲𝑒 𝑔𝒶𝓋𝑒 𝓎𝑜𝓊 𝒻𝒶𝒾𝓇 𝓌𝒶𝓇𝓃𝒾𝓃𝑔."
"𝒴𝑜𝓊 𝒸𝒶𝓃'𝓉 𝓈𝓉𝑜𝓅 𝒾𝓉."
"𝒟𝑜𝑜𝓂𝓈𝒹𝒶𝓎 𝒾𝓈 𝓊𝓅𝑜𝓃 𝓎𝑜𝓊."
❌#WWENXT ❌ pic.twitter.com/8yjV6kumwB
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 23, 2020
