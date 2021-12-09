wrestling / News
Scarlett Bordeaux Confirms Killer Kross Has a ‘Really Big’ Movie Role
December 8, 2021 | Posted by
Scarlett Bordeaux has confirmed reports that Killer Kross has landed a role in a “really big” movie. It was reported late last month that Kross had signed on to lead an upcoming action film, and speaking with The Wrestling Asylum, Bordeaux confirmed the news and noted that she’s finding herself busy since being released by WWE herself.
“Kross just got a really big movie role,” Bordeaux said (per Fightful). “I’m [securing] photoshoots for magazines, stuff like that. So, we’re enjoying not being tied down anything right now… Anything’s on the table. Let’s put it that way.”
Kross and Bordeaux are set for upcoming wrestling appearances as well, including Bordeaux appearing for WrestlePro in February.
