UPDATE: More Details On Scarlett Bordeaux’s Upcoming NXT Debut

UPDATE: Squared Circle Sirens has more details on the NXT debut of Scarlett Bordeaux, which they previously reported is expected to happen ‘very soon.’ According to the website, Bordeaux will be an in-ring performer and that she will be paired with a male NXT superstar.

Original: According to Squared Circle Sirens, Scarlett Bordeaux is expected to make her NXT TV debut ‘very soon.’ She has been training at the WWE Performance Center after having a WWE tryout earlier this month. It’s unknown if her appearance will be as enhancement talent or as a featured talent. There will be no Performance Center class announced until January 2020. It is expected to have a few big names that have been signed and had their start dates moved back several times.

Scarlett should be on NXT TV very soon. She's been at the PC. 😬 — Casey Michael (@ifyouseekcasey) October 4, 2019