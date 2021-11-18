wrestling / News
Scarlett Bordeaux’s First Post-WWE Match Set For WrestlePro
November 17, 2021 | Posted by
Scarlett Bordeaux has booked her first match following her WWE release, and will appear for WrestlePro in February. Kevin Matthews announced on Wednesday that Bordeaux will face Harley Cameron at WrestlePro Killer Instinct on February 5th.
Bordeaux was released from WWE earlier this month along with 17 other members of the roster.
The line up for 2.5.22 for @WrestlePro might be our strongest yet. This card is absolutely insane.
The next 3 days I will announce a match each day.
Today was @itsdanni_ellexo in her PRO DEBUT vs @Lady_Scarlett13 in her first match post NXT. #KillerInstinct pic.twitter.com/Wq0es5yZvY
— KM / Kevin Matthews (@Superstar_KM) November 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- AEW Full Gear 2021 Projected as AEW’s Second-Biggest Grossing PPV Event Ever
- Bret Hart Recalls Asking Vince McMahon Why He Didn’t Sign Steve Austin After WCW Fired Him
- Jeff Jarrett Praises Tony Khan’s Decision To Take Over Creative In AEW
- Ric Flair On The Possibility Of Wrestling Again, Says He’s In Better Shape Than 20 Years Ago