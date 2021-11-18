wrestling / News

Scarlett Bordeaux’s First Post-WWE Match Set For WrestlePro

November 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Karrion Kross Scarlett NXT Takeover: In Your House

Scarlett Bordeaux has booked her first match following her WWE release, and will appear for WrestlePro in February. Kevin Matthews announced on Wednesday that Bordeaux will face Harley Cameron at WrestlePro Killer Instinct on February 5th.

Bordeaux was released from WWE earlier this month along with 17 other members of the roster.

