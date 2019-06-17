wrestling / News
Scarlett Bordeaux Responds to Fan Who Says She Was Grabbed Because of How She Dresses
– Scarlett Bordeaux responded to a fan on Twitter who said that it was her fault that a fan grabbed her during a AAA show over the weekend because of how she dresses.
She responded with: “Sounds to me like you dont respect women unless they fit YOUR standard of what they should be. If someone finds the way I’m dressed attractive. It doesn’t give them the right to do whatever they want to me. Your lack of self control doesn’t mean you can violate whoever you please”
Sounds to me like you dont respect women unless they fit YOUR standard of what they should be. If someone finds the way I’m dressed attractive. It doesn’t give them the right to do whatever they want to me. Your lack of self control doesn’t mean you can violate whoever you please https://t.co/qX5TuuGgv6
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) June 17, 2019
