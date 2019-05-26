wrestling / News
Scarlett Bordeaux, Killer Kross, Mark Henry, and Others Were At AEW Double or Nothing
May 26, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports the following notes from AEW Double or Nothing:
– Impact Wrestling stars Scarlett Bordeaux and Killer Kross were both at the show last night. As previously reported, both have reportedly asked for their releases from Impact.
– Kelly Klein and Tracy Brooks were also at the show.
– Tony Khan’s billionaire father and the main financial backer of AEW, Shad Khan, was ringside at the show.
– Noelle Foley and Frank the Clown were both seated ringside at the show.
– JWOWW of Jersey Shore was at the show.
– Mark Henry was backstage at the show. He was on assignment for SiriusXM’s Busted Open doing interviews.
