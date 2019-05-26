Scarlett Bordeaux, Killer Kross, Mark Henry, and Others Were At AEW Double or Nothing

PWInsider reports the following notes from AEW Double or Nothing:

– Impact Wrestling stars Scarlett Bordeaux and Killer Kross were both at the show last night. As previously reported, both have reportedly asked for their releases from Impact.

– Kelly Klein and Tracy Brooks were also at the show.

– Tony Khan’s billionaire father and the main financial backer of AEW, Shad Khan, was ringside at the show.

– Noelle Foley and Frank the Clown were both seated ringside at the show.

– JWOWW of Jersey Shore was at the show.

– Mark Henry was backstage at the show. He was on assignment for SiriusXM’s Busted Open doing interviews.