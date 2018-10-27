wrestling / News
Various News: Scarlett Bordeaux Reacts To Getting Sent Obscene Photo, Disco Inferno Off Of Chris Jericho Cruise, Hulk Hogan Enjoys NWO Reunion
– Scarlett Bordeaux was sent her first dick pic on social media, and told her fans on Twitter that she was not impressed. She wrote:
So… today I received my FIRST dick pic in the video submissions for @IMPACTWRESTLING (not impressed). Blown away that it took this long. Great job guys, you’re not as creepy as you look. 👍
– Chris Jericho’s cruise has officially set sail, although Jericho noted on Twitter that Disco Inferno wasn’t able to get proper ID to go along.
30 min till the @jericho_cruise pushes off & @fozzyrock hits the stage! Have a BLAST everybody and thanks for being a part of the #RockNWrestlingRager!! @ Port of Miami Cruise Terminals https://t.co/X5qsmwOGax
Nah. He was just too stupid to get a proper ID. And he only had 13 months to do so. @TheRealDisco https://t.co/pYpcj0iq2o
– The nWo had a special reunion Q&A and meet and greet in Orlando, Florida. Hogan commented on the reunion on Twitter.
.@EBischoff @SCOTTHALLNWO @RealKevinNash and @HulkHogan at @OrlandoMangos for the #nWoReunion #2SWEET pic.twitter.com/Zp1EOuXkU0
Let me tell you something, brother the nWo reunion has been unreal. Just wrapped the Q&A at @OrlandoMangos and now we’re heading to @HogansOrlando for autographs and pictures. https://t.co/o8w37MxbDo
