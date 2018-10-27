Various News: Scarlett Bordeaux Reacts To Getting Sent Obscene Photo, Disco Inferno Off Of Chris Jericho Cruise, Hulk Hogan Enjoys NWO Reunion

– Scarlett Bordeaux was sent her first dick pic on social media, and told her fans on Twitter that she was not impressed. She wrote:

So… today I received my FIRST dick pic in the video submissions for @IMPACTWRESTLING (not impressed). Blown away that it took this long. Great job guys, you’re not as creepy as you look. 👍 — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) October 27, 2018

– Chris Jericho’s cruise has officially set sail, although Jericho noted on Twitter that Disco Inferno wasn’t able to get proper ID to go along.

30 min till the @jericho_cruise pushes off & @fozzyrock hits the stage! Have a BLAST everybody and thanks for being a part of the #RockNWrestlingRager!! @ Port of Miami Cruise Terminals https://t.co/X5qsmwOGax — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 27, 2018

Nah. He was just too stupid to get a proper ID. And he only had 13 months to do so. @TheRealDisco https://t.co/pYpcj0iq2o — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 27, 2018

– The nWo had a special reunion Q&A and meet and greet in Orlando, Florida. Hogan commented on the reunion on Twitter.