Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Scarlett Bordeaux Reacts To Getting Sent Obscene Photo, Disco Inferno Off Of Chris Jericho Cruise, Hulk Hogan Enjoys NWO Reunion

October 27, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Scarlett Bordeaux

– Scarlett Bordeaux was sent her first dick pic on social media, and told her fans on Twitter that she was not impressed. She wrote:

– Chris Jericho’s cruise has officially set sail, although Jericho noted on Twitter that Disco Inferno wasn’t able to get proper ID to go along.

– The nWo had a special reunion Q&A and meet and greet in Orlando, Florida. Hogan commented on the reunion on Twitter.

article topics :

nWo, Scarlett Bordeaux, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading