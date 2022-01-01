Scarlett Bordeaux Recorded The Fall and Pray Theme Song In A Bathroom

In an interview with Renee Paquette for Oral Sessions (via Fightful), Scarlett Bordeaux recalled the process of recording the ‘Fall and Pray’ theme song for Karrion Kross (now Killer Kross) for WWE NXT. She noted that she actually provided the lyrics while on a cell phone in her bathroom. She also said that Triple H is a “genius” and “brilliant.”

Kross said: “We were approached from the whole creative department in NXT. The name that never gets mentioned is Johnny Russo, who is the head writer at NXT. They asked me to send over some of my Independent stuff from YouTube. I had been chronologically trying to log my career and I used to create these short films about the character so people would have some sort of context of who this was. I would send them my original stuff and go, ‘Listen, if we plug this into the machine, this character would be original, new, fresh, there are different elements that I think can tribute to the show that, respectfully, are not there.’ I didn’t want to come into the show like somebody else. Just like any wrestling show, you want to have a healthy variety of different creative things going on. I showed that to them, they dug it, they took different aspects of that and made their own version. Hunter put us in touch with Neil, the music guy, and he sent a couple of different tracks. The first track he sent, I didn’t want to be a pain in the ass, but I wasn’t crazy about it. [Scarlett] wasn’t crazy about it either.”

Scarlett added: “Immediately. You were a lot nicer about it, but it didn’t feel right.”

Kross continued: “I sent it to Hunter, he heard it, and messaged me back, ‘I don’t know about this.’ He got more involved with it and they came up with the track you guys heard and he asked, ‘Would she want to sing this song?’”

Scarlett said: “Hunter came up with ‘Fall and Pray.’ We had a track and he said, ‘Can you sing, make up a melody to sing.’ I was on my phone in the bathroom trying to come up with something because I have a musical theater background. It was the pandemic. We debuted in front of no one and couldn’t get to a studio at that time. I just did it on my phone, sent it to him, he loved it and the next day we recorded it in the PC room, still on a phone, but you couldn’t hear the echo from my bathroom. Everything you heard was recorded off a cell phone.“