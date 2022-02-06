wrestling / News
Scarlett Bordeaux Returns to Ring at WrestlePro Killer Instinct
Scarlett Bordeaux is back in the ring, making her return to the squared circle at WrestlePro Killer Instinct this weekend. The WWE alumna faced Harley Cameron at Saturday night’s show in Rahway, New Jersey and picked up the win. You can see some pics and clips from the match below:
@Lady_Scarlett13 is on fire tonight! @WrestlePro #KillerInstinct #IndieWrestling pic.twitter.com/XzRH5CzCBg
— jaysito. (@doodiebro) February 6, 2022
Welcome to the SMOKESHOW!
Goodnight, Harley! @Lady_Scarlett13 #KillerInstinct @WrestlePro pic.twitter.com/xjiidpjaUc
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 6, 2022
Pumphandle Plex from @Lady_Scarlett13!#KillerInstinct @WrestlePro pic.twitter.com/tsUWoR4xqk
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 6, 2022
I started crying the moment I heard the theme, I love you so much @Lady_Scarlett13. Congratulations on your win and being back in the ring. I can’t wait to support you through a killer 2022. ❤️🔥 #KillerInstinct pic.twitter.com/qrWVgnIc3u
— amber the cowardly dog. (@bestboutbordhoe) February 6, 2022
Thank you!!! ❤️🔥 https://t.co/Et6SHUh4ia
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) February 6, 2022
🔥 @Lady_Scarlett13 #WrestlePro 📸 pic.twitter.com/3eHIpaWgPb
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) February 6, 2022
Amazing match between @Lady_Scarlett13 and Harley Cameron. They did an awesome job. In her debut, Harley was solid and she will have a great career. Scarlett is so good in the ring. Congratulations ladies. #KillerInstinct @wrestlepro #ScarlettBordeaux #HarleyCameron pic.twitter.com/dFdeL8Thuh
— Charlotte316 (@restinpeace316) February 6, 2022
Proud of you both ❤️ @Lady_Scarlett13 @itsdanni_ellexo pic.twitter.com/IXFeuH2QCC
— catie 👑 (@catiewithflair) February 6, 2022
Absolutely phenomenal to see@Lady_Scarlett13 in the ring wrestling without any limitations on what she can and can't do. So glad to see u back doing what u love and can't wait to see u takeover 2022 pic.twitter.com/7J7ln46ROw
— ExploringWithLeage (@CanBeOnly1Leage) February 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Riddle On Vince McMahon Changing Plans For Randy Orton Turn, How Being Outspoken Has Helped Him In WWE
- Footage of Mickie James’ Royal Rumble Appearance Aired On Impact Wrestling
- Victoria Recalls Coming Back For 2021 Royal Rumble, Says She ‘Collapsed’ Backstage After
- Details On Possible Plan For Elimination Chamber Match Winner (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)