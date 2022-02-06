wrestling / News

Scarlett Bordeaux Returns to Ring at WrestlePro Killer Instinct

February 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Scarlett Bordeaux NXT Image Credit: WWE

Scarlett Bordeaux is back in the ring, making her return to the squared circle at WrestlePro Killer Instinct this weekend. The WWE alumna faced Harley Cameron at Saturday night’s show in Rahway, New Jersey and picked up the win. You can see some pics and clips from the match below:

