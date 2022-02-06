Scarlett Bordeaux Returns to Ring at WrestlePro Killer Instinct

Scarlett Bordeaux is back in the ring, making her return to the squared circle at WrestlePro Killer Instinct this weekend. The WWE alumna faced Harley Cameron at Saturday night’s show in Rahway, New Jersey and picked up the win. You can see some pics and clips from the match below:

I started crying the moment I heard the theme, I love you so much @Lady_Scarlett13. Congratulations on your win and being back in the ring. I can’t wait to support you through a killer 2022. ❤️‍🔥 #KillerInstinct pic.twitter.com/qrWVgnIc3u — amber the cowardly dog. (@bestboutbordhoe) February 6, 2022

Amazing match between @Lady_Scarlett13 and Harley Cameron. They did an awesome job. In her debut, Harley was solid and she will have a great career. Scarlett is so good in the ring. Congratulations ladies. #KillerInstinct @wrestlepro #ScarlettBordeaux #HarleyCameron pic.twitter.com/dFdeL8Thuh — Charlotte316 (@restinpeace316) February 6, 2022