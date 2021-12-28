Scarlett Bordeaux Reveals How Medical Issue Caused WWE to Scrap Plans for Her

– Former WWE talents Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux spoke to Renee Paquette on today’s edition of Oral Sessions. During the interview, Bordeaux discussed scrapped plans for her in WWE that never materialized and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bordeaux on medical issue that caused WWE to scrap manager plans for her: “I wasn’t medically cleared yet. I was having matches before Raw and SmackDown because they wanted me to wrestle. After the second match, everything was going great, I get home and look in the mirror and I’m like, ‘One of these doesn’t look like the other.’ [referencing her boobs]. The next day was NXT and I immediately go to medical and I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m not sure if I’m going crazy or if they always looked like this. Maybe I’m just tired.’ With the adrenaline from wrestling, you don’t notice certain things hurt all the time, so I didn’t think anything of it. I went to medical and they were like, ‘Yes, one of your boobs is totally gone.’ I was like, ‘I can get the surgery and can manage and be ringside, that’s no problem, I just can’t wrestle right away.’ The plan was, I guess for me to wrestle so they were like, ‘When you’re totally clear, you’re gonna wrestle.’ They scrapped all the managing stuff at that point and I was sitting at home for those last four months just waiting.”

On if there were plans for her to manage Killer Kross on the main roster: “They had us doing Main Event and dark matches. I was joking with him the day I had to wrestle, ‘what if the match is too good and they like it and want to separate us?’ That was one of my fears. He was like, ‘No, kill it, it’ll be fine no matter.’ The first match was really good and immediately when they saw it, I could wrestle.”

Scarlett Bordeaux on being told she shouldn’t talk about her implant injury: “(I wrestled) Shotzi Blackheart, both times. Nothing with the busted implant was her fault. I don’t know what happened. I could have been just falling forward. People haven’t talked about it as much how often it happens. Even when I went to the doctor, they’re like, ‘yeah, we’ve done a lot of the girls,’ whoever has implants. It wasn’t a big secret. I wasn’t afraid to talk about it, but I was told, ‘it’s probably better if you don’t tell anyone what happened. I’m not embarrassed by it.”

Kross and Bordeaux were released by WWE last month.