Scarlett Bordeaux Set For MCW Appearance Next Month
November 18, 2021 | Posted by
Scarlett Bordeaux is continuing to line up post-WWE bookings, with an appearance set for MCW Season’s Beatings next month. MCW has announced that Bordeaux will be the valet for Action Andretti in a match against James Ellsworth at the show, which takes place on December 4th in Joppa, Maryland.
As noted yesterday, Bordeaux booked her first post-WWE match which will be for WrestlePro in February 5th against Harley Cameron.
#MCWSeasonsBeatings 🎄
📆 December 4th
🏟 MCW Arena
🗺 Joppa, MD
🎟🎟https://t.co/ldeuDovVkY#MCW Title – Steel Cage ⛓@Bjo_Mecca (c) 🆚 @ProlificMoses@ActionAndretti w/@Lady_Scarlett13 🆚 @RealEllsworth w/@KINGMcBrideofMD@MileHighMagnum 🆚 @ClassicEMartin pic.twitter.com/QMMofVCM0O
— MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) November 17, 2021
