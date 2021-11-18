Scarlett Bordeaux Set For MCW Appearance Next Month

Scarlett Bordeaux is continuing to line up post-WWE bookings, with an appearance set for MCW Season’s Beatings next month. MCW has announced that Bordeaux will be the valet for Action Andretti in a match against James Ellsworth at the show, which takes place on December 4th in Joppa, Maryland.

As noted yesterday, Bordeaux booked her first post-WWE match which will be for WrestlePro in February 5th against Harley Cameron.