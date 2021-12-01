wrestling / News
Scarlett Bordeaux Teases January Launch Of OnlyFans Account
Scarlett Bordeaux is teasing that the OnlyFans account she previously hinted at will become a reality in January. The WWE alumna posted to Twitter on Tuesday saying:
“I think it’s going to be a January Only Fans launch…”
It’s worth noting that while OnlyFans as a platform is largely associated with sex workers, the content subscription service is home to a host of creators who provide non-adult content including cosplay, fitness content, instructional and advice videos, Q&A with subscribers, and the like.
Scarlett was among those (including her fiance Karrion/Killer Kross) who were released from WWE in early November immediately following the company’s Q3 financial results call. She is set to make her in-ring return at WrestlePro Killer Instinct on February 5th against Harley Cameron.
