Scarlett Bordeaux Teases January Launch Of OnlyFans Account

Scarlett Bordeaux is teasing that the OnlyFans account she previously hinted at will become a reality in January. The WWE alumna posted to Twitter on Tuesday saying:

“I think it’s going to be a January Only Fans launch…”

It’s worth noting that while OnlyFans as a platform is largely associated with sex workers, the content subscription service is home to a host of creators who provide non-adult content including cosplay, fitness content, instructional and advice videos, Q&A with subscribers, and the like.

Scarlett was among those (including her fiance Karrion/Killer Kross) who were released from WWE in early November immediately following the company’s Q3 financial results call. She is set to make her in-ring return at WrestlePro Killer Instinct on February 5th against Harley Cameron.

