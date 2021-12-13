Scarlett Bordeaux Says Triple H Was a Big Part Of Coming Up With Karrion Kross’ NXT Entrance

Scarlett Bordeaux recently discussed Karrion Kross’ entrance in NXT and how Triple H helped come up with ideas for it. Bordeaux discussed the origin of the entrance that she and Kross did in NXT during a Q&A for The Wrestling Asylum. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Triple H adding his input to the entrance: “They let us at first do what we kind of wanted to do, and then Hunter was like, ‘OK. OK. And then he added, he enhanced it and made it, like, perfect. So we kind of did something natural and he went, ‘OK. OK’, just to see how we would naturally move. And then Hunter was like, ‘How about this and this?’ and we were like, ‘Whoa!’ This is, like, so much better than what we came up with. So I would say it was a collaborative effort to put it together, but Hunter was such a big part of it, honestly.”

On performing the entrance theme: “I would say it was a full collaboration along with like the words, and the music, and with all of it. But I did sing that into my phone in my bathroom. That’s where I had to record it because of COVID. It was actually pretty insane. People forget that we debuted and we performed for months with no fans. We did that entrance over and over with nobody.”