wrestling / News

Scarlett Bordeaux Gets WWE Tryout at Performance Center

September 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Scarlett Bordeaux

Squared Circle Sirens reports that former Impact Wrestling Knockout Scarlett Bordeaux is at the the WWE Performance Center today for a WWE tryout in Orlando, Florida. Per the report, Bordeaux did work in the ring today for a tryout with the promotion.

As previously reported, Bordeaux was released from Impact last June after she requested it. Besides Impact, Bordeaux has also previously worked in AAA and ROH.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Scarlett Bordeaux, WWE, WWE Performance Center, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading