wrestling / News
Scarlett Bordeaux Gets WWE Tryout at Performance Center
September 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Squared Circle Sirens reports that former Impact Wrestling Knockout Scarlett Bordeaux is at the the WWE Performance Center today for a WWE tryout in Orlando, Florida. Per the report, Bordeaux did work in the ring today for a tryout with the promotion.
As previously reported, Bordeaux was released from Impact last June after she requested it. Besides Impact, Bordeaux has also previously worked in AAA and ROH.
Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockout At The WWE Performance Center https://t.co/fMDzZI2jpe pic.twitter.com/zf43VXhMd4
— squared circle sirens (@SCsirens) September 4, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls the End of the Brain Buster’s WWE Run, Tully Blanchard’s Failed Drug Test
- Nikki Cross On Being Told She and Alexa Bliss Were Winning Women’s Tag Titles, The Feeling After She Won
- Jim Ross on Why CM Punk Was Treated Unfairly by WWE Higher-Ups, Punk Making Cut List Multiple Times, How Punk Was Considered ‘High Maintenance’
- Jerry Lawler Says He Currently Has Three Contracts With WWE, Claims AEW Isn’t the Enemy