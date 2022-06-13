Scarlett Bordeaux’s Opponent Set For MLW Battle Riot

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Scarlett Bordeaux and Clara Carreras for MLW Battle Riot IV. The event happens at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on June 23.

Major League Wrestling today announced Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras as MLW presents Battle Riot IV at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The women’s featherweight division takes shape with a big bout signed for MLW’s return to New York City next Thursday with Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras.

Known as the doomsday duo, along with her husband Killer Kross, Bordeaux and Kross have left a path of destruction in their wake from Mexico to the US. Now, they have set their eyes on MLW as they look to turn up the heat in New York City June 23.

Known as “La Chica”, Clara Carreras has impressed on the northeastern circuit, collecting wins as the California native emerged as a prospect to keep an eye on.

Promising destruction and domination, what happens when Scarlett Bordeaux clashes with Clara Carreras?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!