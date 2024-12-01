wrestling / News
Scarlett, Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
December 1, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list includes Braun Strowman teasing a secret project in a lumberjack outfit, Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton, Scarlett showing off WWE t-shirt, Maxxine Dupri sharing her new profile pic, Maryse Mizanin, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/evxW0OFoZL pic.twitter.com/paXg65lYgE
— WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2024
