Various News: Scarlett Announces December Signing Schedule, Top 10 Survivor Series Brand Battles
– Scarlett has announced a busy signing schedule for December following her WWE release. The NXT alumna posted to Twitter on Sunday, writing:
December 3rd: Asylum Wrestling (Virtual Signing)
December 4th: MCW
December 7th: Highspots (Virtual Signing)
December 8th: WrestleFest (Virtual Signing)
December 11th: Glamour (New York – Signing)
December 12th: Glamour (New Jersey – Signing)
December 16th: Icons (Virtual Signing)
December 17th: Icons (Philadelphia – Convention)
February 6th: Celebfest (Baltimore – Convention)
Here’s my current signing schedule for December! Can’t wait to see you all! ❤️🔥😘 pic.twitter.com/5fr3u0MTCc
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 7, 2021
– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at the greatest Survivor Series brand battles. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Watch the Superstars of Raw, SmackDown and NXT battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series, featuring Sasha Banks, The Usos, Roman Reigns and more.”
