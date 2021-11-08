Various News: Scarlett Announces December Signing Schedule, Top 10 Survivor Series Brand Battles

– Scarlett has announced a busy signing schedule for December following her WWE release. The NXT alumna posted to Twitter on Sunday, writing:

December 3rd: Asylum Wrestling (Virtual Signing)

December 4th: MCW

December 7th: Highspots (Virtual Signing)

December 8th: WrestleFest (Virtual Signing)

December 11th: Glamour (New York – Signing)

December 12th: Glamour (New Jersey – Signing)

December 16th: Icons (Virtual Signing)

December 17th: Icons (Philadelphia – Convention)

February 6th: Celebfest (Baltimore – Convention)

Here’s my current signing schedule for December! Can’t wait to see you all! ❤️‍🔥😘 pic.twitter.com/5fr3u0MTCc — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 7, 2021

– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at the greatest Survivor Series brand battles. You can see the video below, described as follows: