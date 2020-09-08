wrestling / News
Scarlett Issues Warning to Finn Balor and Adam Cole Ahead of NXT
Scarlett wants the two competitors in tonight’s match for the vacant NXT Championship to remember that the winner’s days with the title are numbered. Karrion Kross’ manager posted to Twitter to send a message to Finn Balor and Adam Cole ahead of their match that will open tonight’s NXT, reminding them that she and Kross will be coming for them:
“To whoever wins tonight… just remember that you’re on borrowed time before we take back what’s ours. Sleep with one eye open because we’re coming for you. #TickTock [hourglass emoji] #NXTSuperTuesday @adamcolepro @finnbalor @WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross #WWENXT”
The show airs tonight on USA Network.
To whoever wins tonight…
just remember that you’re on borrowed time before we take back what’s ours.
Sleep with one eye open because we’re coming for you.
#TickTock ⏳#NXTSuperTuesday@adamcolepro @finnbalor @WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EJRR9nPLuI
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) September 8, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Initially Not Liking Orange Cassidy’s Character, Creating The ‘Demo God’ Catchphrase, AEW’s TV Ratings
- Jake Roberts Discusses Being Back In Wrestling With AEW, Never Winning A Title In WWE, How Wrestling Has Changed
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Why He Hated The Rock & Mankind’s ‘This Is Your Life’ Segment, Who Came Up With The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection, Being Pissed At Russo
- WWE Reportedly Didn’t Think About Raw Plans Until Day of Show, Vince McMahon First Looked at Show Monday Morning