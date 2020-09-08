Scarlett Issues Warning to Finn Balor and Adam Cole Ahead of NXT

Scarlett wants the two competitors in tonight’s match for the vacant NXT Championship to remember that the winner’s days with the title are numbered. Karrion Kross’ manager posted to Twitter to send a message to Finn Balor and Adam Cole ahead of their match that will open tonight’s NXT, reminding them that she and Kross will be coming for them:

“To whoever wins tonight… just remember that you’re on borrowed time before we take back what’s ours. Sleep with one eye open because we’re coming for you. #TickTock [hourglass emoji] #NXTSuperTuesday @adamcolepro @finnbalor @WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross #WWENXT”

The show airs tonight on USA Network.