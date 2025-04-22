– As previously reported, Karrion Kross set the internet on fire earlier this week with his recent Raw Recap promo, commenting on AJ Styles’ loss to Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41, not getting to work the event in his hometown, and his message for WWE management. Kross’ wife, Scarlett, later shared a message on her social media on how Kross “never plays it safe.”

She wrote, “Whatever happens next, we did it our way. Proud to stand beside a man who never plays it safe.” You can view her message below.