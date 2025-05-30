Scarlett Says Karrion Kross’ Post-WrestleMania 41 Rant Is a Good Lesson For Wrestlers

Scarlett has weighed in on the lessons that she thinks wrestlers should take from Karrion Kross’ Post-WrestleMania 41 rant. As noted, Kross grabbed headlines after he went off on the WrestleMania Recap livestream with a promo that weaved reality and storyline. Scarlett was asked about the matter in an interview with WWE Wie Doche and said that it should be a lesson for talent to never stop promoting oneself.

“I think it’s a good lesson for everyone in WWE, everyone on the Independent scene, everyone in wrestling now that even though you’re with a big company, it doesn’t mean you have to stop promoting yourself,” Scarlett said (per Wrestling Inc). “….We just took that mindset into ‘Mania week, I mean, we were not set to do anything on ‘Mania week whatsoever, so we just wanted to make the most of it because everyone’s there, everyone’s watching!”

Kross was reported to be likely to get “extended opportunities” in WWE after the promo.