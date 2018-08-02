Scarlett Letter: Bordeaux’s Beauty

Last week on Impact Wrestling, we saw the debut of the newest Knockout, as Scarlett Bordeaux finally arrived after a few weeks of teaser videos hyping her arrival. From the second she appeared, it was clear that she wasn’t like the rest of the women on the roster. “The Smokeshow” appeared basically in some lingerie, shooting seductive looks to the camera, and insisting that she will not, to quote her, allow herself to be “hot shamed.”

And like that, Impact Wrestling’s newest arrival also became one of their most intriguing athletes as well.

For the last few years, the Women’s Revolution in professional wrestling has been a very real thing. Full disclosure, I was not always on board when it started, but as time has gone on, I’ve appreciated the changes made to women’s wrestling as a whole.

Sure, there’s still things – especially in WWE – that bother me, like how the women are either friends or frenemies (whereas the men can be completely neutral towards each other). Overall, the switch from the days of Bra and Panties or Gravy Boat matches, to where we’re at today, has been really fun to watch.

At the same time, there’s been an attitude to the divas of the past that they didn’t do anything for wrestling. That their era is one of embarrassment, of humiliation, and one that set women back for years.

For the last three years, it’s been almost imperative that a woman say “I’M AN ATHLETE AND THERE IS NO SEX APPEAL HERE, BABY!” Those that do – like, say, Eva Marie – are quickly turned into hated entities, minimized and made into a joke. Sure, you can be pretty, but you can’t talk about how pretty you are. You have to be a wrestler. It’s about the wrestling, baby!

As a man, I can admit to two things quickly. One, my ilk are the ones that created the divas in the first place, as we tend to like things that look pretty. We were also not caring too much about the skills of the wrestlers, as long as they’re hot, am I right?! Two, and probably much more importantly, I don’t really know what I’m talking about when it comes to how women feel, or what they want, or any of that. I’m doing my best, but let’s not pretend that I’m some authority.

That said, I know that the reason we had the women’s wrestling that we had for so long, was because the guys loved to ogle and scream “PUPPIES!” and all of that stuff that just isn’t so cool anymore. If, of course, it ever really was.

In Scarlett Bordeaux, Impact has found the woman willing to say “You know what? I am hot, and I refuse to be silenced when I want to talk about it.”

In 2015, to combat anything and everything Diva, the sex appeal of women’s wrestling had to be pushed to the side. It was an essential move, as the ladies were doing everything they could to be seen as true wrestlers, and not just hot chicks that could do a few moves. They didn’t want to be seen as the next Kelly Kelly or Candice Michelle. Equating themselves with the Divas of the first decade of the 2000s was the absolute last thing on their mind.

But now? In 2018? While we’re certainly not perfect, I like to think that, as a general whole, wrestling has done well to elevate the women. They’ve competed in Hell in a Cell. They’ve main evented pay per views. They had their own Royal Rumble. They’re getting their own WWE pay per view. And Impact, who was trying to treat their women seriously long before WWE decided it was time for a revolution, has always tried to stay the course. Even their Beautiful People had talents like Angelina Love and Madison Rayne. Sure, Velvet Sky was also a part of the group, but even she improved beyond just being a body to drool over.

Scarlett Bordeaux hopes to change that. She hopes to bring a full appreciation of what a woman can bring to wrestling. In her mind, just as it’s been deemed unacceptable to be a pretty face that can’t actually deliver in the ring, it’s just as unacceptable to shame those who look good for it, to silence them when they want to brag. I mean, if the dudes can brag about their abs, or their movie-star good looks, why can’t the women also do that? Especially if they’re also packing the goods as far as in-ring ability goes?

The answer to many is probably “Because she’s going to set everything back again!”

That answer is wrong. Scarlett’s view is one where a woman is respected simply for being who she is. Not for screaming “I’M A WRESTLER THAT WRESTLES!” every three seconds. Not for catering to those who hated everything that the Divas-era represented.

Which is what makes her approach so great. In her fight for a woman’s right to be feminine in any way she pleases, she’s going to be cast as the villain. She’s going to draw the ire of those women who have fallen for the “JUST BE WRESTLERS, PLEASE” mindset. They’re going to call her out as some vapid bimbo, and discredit who she is, and what she does. They’re going to challenge her to a match.

That’s when Bordeaux will show that she’s not just a pretty face. She’s a capable, dangerous grappler – just like the rest of them – only she’s not afraid to use her talent and ability to increase her visibility – unlike the rest of them. In a world of an Undead Bride, a Demon Assassin, and a Cheery Wrestler, Scarlett Bordeaux will be unique.

As a fan, I’m intrigued. I want to see how many people will hate this woman for daring to tout her looks. How many will write her off as trash because she’s not focused on simply being seen as some robotic competitor. And I want to see how many of these people also claim to be huge fans of women’s wrestling?

Because if that’s the case, shouldn’t a “huge fan of women’s wrestling” celebrate anyone who wants to push it further? Even if she – gasp! – wants to be seen as a sexual entity and a respectable wrestler? Why can’t it be both? Why did the Women’s Revolution make it so wanting to be sexy was a sin?

There’s room, you know. Whether you’re just a serious wrestler, or if you want to add a little sparkle to your presentation, there’s room. The men can have both. You can be a wrestler, or you can add a little flash. You’re not less of a wrestler just because you bedazzle your abs or use body oil.

If Scarlett Bordeaux can succeed and prove her point, then she will have re-opened doors for the women that had been unfairly shut. And she’ll do it while leaving the more recently opened doors as they are. Because that’s what the Revolution is really about – being who you are, and being respected for it.