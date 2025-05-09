Scarlett Is Always Open To In-Ring Return, Wants a Match With Dominik Mysterio

Scarlett hasn’t been seen in the ring in a while, but she says she’s always open to competing and would like to face Dominik Mysterio. Scarlett has done several matches on live events but hasn’t been in the ring since a mixed tag team match alongside Karrion Kross in June of 2023, and she said in an interview with WWE Deutschland that it’s something she would like to do if the opportunity presents itself.

“I’m always open to it,” she said (per Fightful). “I train. I’m always ready. I love managing. Managing has always been my favorite thing to do, but I do like wrestling when it means something and there’s a good story.”

Scarlett continued, “The dream would be to have the first intergender match. Will that happen? I don’t know, but that’s what I was known for on the indies before, but having a singles match against Dom Mysterio, that would be amazing.”