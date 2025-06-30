Scarlett Praises Karrion Kross Following WWE Night of Champions

Karrion Kross wrestled at WWE Night of Champions this past Saturday, losing to Sami Zayn in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In a post on Twitter, Scarlett praised Kross and thanked the fans for their support.

She wrote: “I’ve watched Kross give everything. For years. For this. Saudi Arabia, you saw him. You felt him. You respected him. And as someone who knows what he’s worth THANK YOU. I’ve never been more proud.”