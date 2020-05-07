wrestling / News

Scarlett Says She Sang the Vocals in Karrion Kross’ Theme Song

May 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Karrion Kross Scarlett NXT 5-6-20

Scarlett has confirmed that she sang the vocals in Karrion Kross’ entrance theme song. Kross made his in-ring debut on this week’s episode of NXT and his entrance theme had vocals in it. When a fan asked Scarlett if she did the lyrics, she confirmed that she did as you can see below.

Kross won his first match in dominant fashion, defeating EVOLVE’s Leon Ruff.

Karrion Kross, NXT, Scarlett Bordeaux, Jeremy Thomas

