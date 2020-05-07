wrestling / News
Scarlett Says She Sang the Vocals in Karrion Kross’ Theme Song
May 7, 2020 | Posted by
Scarlett has confirmed that she sang the vocals in Karrion Kross’ entrance theme song. Kross made his in-ring debut on this week’s episode of NXT and his entrance theme had vocals in it. When a fan asked Scarlett if she did the lyrics, she confirmed that she did as you can see below.
Kross won his first match in dominant fashion, defeating EVOLVE’s Leon Ruff.
It’s my voice. 👄 https://t.co/olSfNIoO5j
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) May 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Says Kevin Owens Is ‘An Inspiration In His Own Unique Way’
- AEW Wrestlers and UFC Fighters Reportedly Staying In The Same Hotel This Week
- The Bella Twins Say Vince McMahon Is Only Scary If You Don’t Talk To Him
- ACH On His Public Reaction to Criticism Following WWE Exit, Says He Didn’t Want to Hide Behind Mental Issues