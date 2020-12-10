Scarlett Teases Karrion Kross’ Return on NXT

Scarlett returned to NXT to tease the impending return of Karrion Kross. Bordeaux appeared on tonight’s episode of NXT to interrupt Finn Balor’s promo, where the NXT Champion declared that he would defend his title at the upcoming New Year’s Evil show. Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly initially came down to declare themselves as potential challengers.

As Balor began to head to the back, Kross’ theme music began playing and Bordeaux came out. Balor told her to send a message to Kross: “When he’s ready, Finn’s ready.”

Kross has been out of action since the episode of NXT after Takeover: XXX when he vacated the NXT Championship that he won at the Takeover due to a separated shoulder. A vignette aired at NXT Takeover: WarGames hinting at Kross’ return.