Scarlett, Jade Cargill, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

February 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Scarlett Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. Some of this week’s picks include Scarlett showing off the new Final Testament t-shirt, Blair Davenport, Tiffany Stratton, Piper Niven, Rhea Ripley, Giovanni Vinci getting his sweat on in the gym, Jade Cargill, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

