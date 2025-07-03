Scarlett’s WWE Contract Reportedly Up Next Month

Scarlett’s WWE contract is reportedly coming up next month. Fightful Select reports that, as most would probably expect, Scarlett’s WWE contract is set to expire in August at the same time as her husband Karrion Kross’.

The site reports that Scarlett signed her deal at the same time as Kross in August of 2022.

People in WWE expect that the two will be staying considering that he has been regularly featured on TV and was on the Night of Champions card, as well as having new merchandise. That said, there is no confirmation that a re-signing has taken place.