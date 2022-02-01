Scarlett Thought WWE’s Training Would Be Different, Talks Performance Center Experience

Scarlett Bordeaux weighed in on her experience at the WWE Performance Center in a new podcast appearance. Bordeaux, who like Killer Kross was released from WWE in early November, spoke with the Keepin’ It 100 Podcast and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful:

On what surprised her about her Performance Center Experience: “I didn’t expect…there were a few things that surprised me. On the good side, the women’s locker room was one of the best women’s locker rooms I’ve ever been in. NXT, the women’s locker room, everyone was super supportive of each other. After the women’s matches, we’d be standing by the curtain, applauding, hugging each other for doing a great job. It was a great environment in that way.”

On the training at the PC: “The thing that surprised me though, I thought the training would be a bit different. I had some good training and I had some bad training. I thought it was going to be a very organized system and they would have had a perfect way to get anyone from zero to become a great wrestler, but maybe that’s not the trainer’s fault. A lot of times, you take people who are professional athletes, football players, models, and it’s really hard to make these people good wrestlers if they don’t actually love and care about wrestling. Maybe the trainers get a hard time for that.

“I thought they were going to be able to turn anyone into a great wrestler and I don’t think that’s possible after being there. Some of the best training I got was on the Independent scene. Everyone who is in WWE would be better for it if they spent a little time training on the Indies. You get something different from training on the Indies. There was a lot of great trainers Scotty (2 Hotty), (Brian) Kendrick are amazing. There are a lot of really good trainers, but I’m so happy I spent all the time on the Indies instead of going straight there and didn’t train from scratch.”

