Scary Moment Reportedly Takes Place At NXT Taping

There was a “scary” moment that took place at Wednesday’s NXT tapings, according to a new report. POST Wrestling reports that during the Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland match announced after tonight’s show, Gargano took a frightening landing on his head. The match was stopped as several people including Triple H and Shawn Michaels came to the ringside area.

Fortunately, Gargano is said to have been okay and the match was restarted and completed. According to one person, Gargano apologized to everyone for delaying the taping. He was checked by officials after the spot and seemed to be okay several minutes after the match was completed. Another check-up was set to be done after the bout.