Scary Spice Takes Shot At Sami Zayn, Poses With WWE Stars Backstage At Live Event

November 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mel B Scary Spice

Mel B, also known as Scary Spice of the Spice Girls, attended a WWE live event at the AO Arena in Manchester, England last night. In the process, she took a shot at Sami Zayn, which Zayn noted on Twitter.

He wrote: “Scary Spice just called me a p*ssy.

Mel replied: “Damn right! Because you were one.

She also posed for photos backstage with Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.

Scary Spice, Joseph Lee

