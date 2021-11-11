wrestling / News
Scary Spice Takes Shot At Sami Zayn, Poses With WWE Stars Backstage At Live Event
November 11, 2021 | Posted by
Mel B, also known as Scary Spice of the Spice Girls, attended a WWE live event at the AO Arena in Manchester, England last night. In the process, she took a shot at Sami Zayn, which Zayn noted on Twitter.
He wrote: “Scary Spice just called me a p*ssy.”
Mel replied: “Damn right! Because you were one.”
She also posed for photos backstage with Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.
People of the world! Spice up your life
Thank you #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/R5Tpa8HVCl
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) November 10, 2021
Sasha and Charlotte met Mel B
Iconic ❤ pic.twitter.com/0Wh0gAAXHl
— Carolin Aquino Lay 🇩🇴 (@Carolayaquino23) November 10, 2021
Damn right! Because you were one https://t.co/V2w4dzeYoQ
— Melanie Brown (@OfficialMelB) November 10, 2021
