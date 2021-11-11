Scary Spice Takes Shot At Sami Zayn, Poses With WWE Stars Backstage At Live Event

Mel B, also known as Scary Spice of the Spice Girls, attended a WWE live event at the AO Arena in Manchester, England last night. In the process, she took a shot at Sami Zayn, which Zayn noted on Twitter.

He wrote: “Scary Spice just called me a p*ssy.”

Mel replied: “Damn right! Because you were one.”

She also posed for photos backstage with Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.

People of the world! Spice up your life

Thank you #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/R5Tpa8HVCl — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) November 10, 2021

Sasha and Charlotte met Mel B Iconic ❤ pic.twitter.com/0Wh0gAAXHl — Carolin Aquino Lay 🇩🇴 (@Carolayaquino23) November 10, 2021