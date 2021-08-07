wrestling / News
Scenic City Invitational 2021 Night 1 Results: First Round Matchups in the Books
– Night 1 of the Scenic City Invitational tournament was held last night at the TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennessee. The event was streamed on IWTV. Below are some quick results (courtesy of Fightful):
SCI Tournament 2021 First Round Match: AC Mack beat Big Beef.
SCI Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Jon Davis beat Logan Creed.
SCI Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Daniel Garcia beat Graham Bell.
SCI Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Jeremy Wyatt beat Cabana Man Dan.
SCI Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Alex Kane beat 1 Called Manders.
SCI Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Arik Royal got the win over Derek Neal.
SCI Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Jaden Newman beat Brett Ison.
SCI Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Daniel Makabe beat Adam Priest.
Night 2 of the Scenic City Invitational will be held later tonight.
