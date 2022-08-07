wrestling / News

Scenic City Invitational 2022 Night 1 Results 8.05.22

August 6, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
– The first night of the Scenic City Invitational took place on Friday in Soddy-Daisy, TN. You can check out the results below (h/t to Fightful).

*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Adam Priest def. Cole Radrick

*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Orion Bishop def. Hoodfoot

*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Myron Reed def. Eli Knight

*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Damyan Tangra def. Daniel Makabe

*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Kevin Ku def. Dominic Garrini

*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Jaden Newman def. Ashton Starr

*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Masha Slamovich def. 1 Called Manders

*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Billie Starkz def. Robert Martyr

