Scenic City Invitational 2022 Night 1 Results 8.05.22

– The first night of the Scenic City Invitational took place on Friday in Soddy-Daisy, TN. You can check out the results below (h/t to Fightful).

*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Adam Priest def. Cole Radrick

*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Orion Bishop def. Hoodfoot

*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Myron Reed def. Eli Knight

*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Damyan Tangra def. Daniel Makabe

*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Kevin Ku def. Dominic Garrini

*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Jaden Newman def. Ashton Starr

*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Masha Slamovich def. 1 Called Manders

*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Billie Starkz def. Robert Martyr

INSANE STEP UP FRANKENSTEINER FROM ELI KNIGHT! #SCI2022 pic.twitter.com/9oB4lcQPB5 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 6, 2022

@mashaslamovich fights for and delivers a second rope Piledriver on the steel chairs!!! #SCI2022 pic.twitter.com/3WXP2AyrqM — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 6, 2022