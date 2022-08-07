wrestling / News
Scenic City Invitational 2022 Night 1 Results 8.05.22
– The first night of the Scenic City Invitational took place on Friday in Soddy-Daisy, TN. You can check out the results below (h/t to Fightful).
*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Adam Priest def. Cole Radrick
*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Orion Bishop def. Hoodfoot
*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Myron Reed def. Eli Knight
*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Damyan Tangra def. Daniel Makabe
*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Kevin Ku def. Dominic Garrini
*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Jaden Newman def. Ashton Starr
*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Masha Slamovich def. 1 Called Manders
*Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Billie Starkz def. Robert Martyr
