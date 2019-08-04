Scenic City Invitational Night Two Results: Tournament Finals, More

– Scenic City Invitational had the second night of their 2019 tournament on Saturday night in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee. The results were, per Fightful:

* Alternate Six-Way Scramble Match: Jake Parnell defeats 1 Called Manders and Alan Angels and Dominic Garrini and Graham Bell and Matt Sells

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 Semi-Final Match: AC Mack defeats Marko Stunt

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 Semi-Final Match: Daniel Makabe defeats Slim J

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 Semi-Final Match: O’Shay Edwards defeats Matt Tremont

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 Semi-Final Match: Jake Parnell defeats Kevin Ku

* The Lynch Mob (Joey Lynch & Matt Lynch) defeat The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

* Alex Zayne defeats Tony Deppen

* B-Boy defeats Brett Ison

* Jaden Newman & The Carnies (Kerry Awful & Nick Iggy) defeat Bailey Blake, Billy Buck & Lutha X

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 Final Four Way Elimination Match: Daniel Makabe defeats AC Mack and Jake Parnell and O’Shay Edwards