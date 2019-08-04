wrestling / News
Scenic City Invitational Night Two Results: Tournament Finals, More
– Scenic City Invitational had the second night of their 2019 tournament on Saturday night in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee. The results were, per Fightful:
* Alternate Six-Way Scramble Match: Jake Parnell defeats 1 Called Manders and Alan Angels and Dominic Garrini and Graham Bell and Matt Sells
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 Semi-Final Match: AC Mack defeats Marko Stunt
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 Semi-Final Match: Daniel Makabe defeats Slim J
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 Semi-Final Match: O’Shay Edwards defeats Matt Tremont
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 Semi-Final Match: Jake Parnell defeats Kevin Ku
* The Lynch Mob (Joey Lynch & Matt Lynch) defeat The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)
* Alex Zayne defeats Tony Deppen
* B-Boy defeats Brett Ison
* Jaden Newman & The Carnies (Kerry Awful & Nick Iggy) defeat Bailey Blake, Billy Buck & Lutha X
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 Final Four Way Elimination Match: Daniel Makabe defeats AC Mack and Jake Parnell and O’Shay Edwards
@AllDamnDayOShay / @TremontCZW started from the bleachers, now we're here 🎶#SCI2019 pic.twitter.com/vpEHUqEuzD
— SquaredCircleSO 🗣🎙 (@SCSOpod) August 4, 2019
Unfortunately this may have been the German Suplex which led to @danielmakabe's ear injury….but dude is tougher than nails. #SCI2019 pic.twitter.com/oStiCtQFh9
— SquaredCircleSO 🗣🎙 (@SCSOpod) August 4, 2019
And @danielmakabe WINS the 2019 @SCITournament #SCI2019 #SCIN2 pic.twitter.com/ufsKuGNAEY
— Mister Gator (@TheMisterGator) August 4, 2019
.@MarkoStunt vs @AC_Mack is the 1st second round match of the evening. #SCI2019 pic.twitter.com/lZVcMTPWal
— FOW Radio (@FOWRadio) August 3, 2019
